The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has lamented the death of social commentator Stanley Nwabia.

Concise News reported that Nwabia, 43, died on Sunday after an unsuccessful blood transfusion in Lagos State.

Nwabia was an ardent supporter of the PDP and a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While reacting to the death of Nwabia, Atiku in a tweet on Sunday described the deceased social media commentator as a patriot.

He said Nwabia’s death calls for sobering emotions as he prayed to “God Almighty console his family and may his soul rest in peace.”

“It is a cause for sobering emotions to read about the sudden demise of Mr StanleyNwabia.

“A patriotic Nigerian and forthright supporter of our great party,” he said. “God Almighty console his family and may his soul Rest In Peace.”

Nwabia was a native of Abia State but was born and had lived in Lagos throughout his life.

The deceased was survived by his wife and four children.

Aisha ‘Missing’

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s First lady, Aisha Buhari, has reportedly left the country and temporarily living in London, the United Kingdom in protest against “certain developments” at the presidency.

According to Daily Trust, Mrs. Buhari has been out of the country for about two months now, raising concerns at the Presidential Villa.

The newspaper quoted multiple sources at the presidential villa to have said that the First Lady, who left the country early August to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj (Muslim pilgrimage), has not returned to the country.

“Mama (first lady) is in London. It was from Saudi Arabia that she went to London,” one source told Daily Trust.

Asked when Mrs. Buhari is likely to return, the source said, “I don’t know. All I know is that she is in London.”

It was gathered that the absence of the First Lady became obvious after she did not appear alongside her husband at some recent official functions, followed by the way she was conspicuously absent during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration in Daura, Katsina State.