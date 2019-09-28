Trump Impeachment Inquiry: House Democrats Summons Pompeo

House Democrats have ordered the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to turn over documents relating to the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the heads of three House committees subpoenaed Pompeo to produce the documents within a week.

President Donald Trump is being scrutinised for pushing Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to probe former vice president and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

According to US media reports, the US special envoy for Ukraine negotiations, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday.

An intelligence whistleblower had informed that Trump was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election.”

But Trump had denied putting any pressure on his Ukrainian equivalent in a phone call in July.

Biden, at the time, was leading polls to win the Democratic nomination for the White House race.

The US president dismissed the impeachment proceedings as a “hoax” and “another witch-hunt”.

But a transcript of the call released by the White House showed that Trump did pressure Zelensky to probe Biden.

Trump has alleged that Biden pressed for the sacking of Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin in 2016 to protect a business that employed his son, Hunter Biden.

Biden did call for the sacking of Shokin, even threatening to withhold $1bn (£813m) in aid to Ukraine.

A number of other Western officials did the same as they saw Shokin as a hindrance to anti-corruption investigations.

Even if President Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, he is unlikely to be forced out of the White House as his Republican party controls the Senate.