Former federal lawmaker from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has advised courts in Nigeria to review the way they “generously” grant orders for detention in the wake of the continuous detention of Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Concise News understands that Sowore is still with the DSS, also known as the State Security Service (SSS), despite a court granting him bail.

We reported on Tuesday that the Convener of RevolutionNow protest, Sowore, had been granted bail by a High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Therefore, Justice Taiwo Taiwo asked the DSS to release him.

Justice Taiwo ruled that, as part of bail conditions, Sowore must drop his passport with the court within 48 hours.

The ruling was made after Sowore’s lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, and the prosecuting counsel had argued whether the DSS had the competence to ask for the detention of Sowore on the basis of national security.

Falana had argued that, by virtue of Section 40 of the terrorism prevention act, the DSS, also known as the State Security Service (SSS), is not one of the bodies empowered to detain anybody.

Reacting to Sowore’s continuous detention, Sani tweeted: “Dear Courts,

If your Order for release of detainees is consistently disobeyed and disregarded,you have to review the manner you generously grant orders for arrest,for detention or for search.”

But according to the spokesman for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, the counsel to Sowore, Femi Falana (SAN), has not yet perfected the conditions for his release.

Falana had on Wednesday said that despite fulfilling the bail conditions of his client since morning, the DSS had not released his client.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had filed seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against Sowore.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo sanctioned the DSS request to detain Sowore for 45 days pending the conclusion of the security agency’s investigation.

But on the eve of the expiration date, 21 September, the DSS filed a seven-count charge, accusing Sowore of treason, money laundering, and cyberstalking President Buhari.

Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been in the detention of the security outfit since August 3, 2019.