SCOAN: Prophet TB Joshua Prophesied, Then This Happened

The leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua on Friday prophesied about a bleeding woman, who acknowledged and the prediction became evident.

Concise News reports that at SCOAN’s Living Water Service in Lagos yesterday, a tweet on the official Twitter account for TB Joshua and Emmanuel TV asserts that ‘the power of God was in action’.

“Prophet T.B. Joshua prophesied, “There is a woman here bleeding as I am talking”. This woman raised her hand and a look at the back of her stained dress and floor below showed thick red blood flowing. This is the power of God in action – bringing health to all flesh!” the tweet reads.

Furthermore, according to SCOAN, a woman, Linda Davids Motsa, from South Africa came with a stiff neck due to dislocation of her clavicle, using a neck collar. After praying on the altar, she removed the neck collar and began to move freely.

Another visitor from another African country, Sierra Leone, Monica Green, was said to be suffering from a left ankle fracture and using crutches and a moon boot. She made her way to the mountain of prayer and received instant healing. This, according to SCOAN.

Meanwhile, Friday’s Living Water Service witnessed massive attendance as crowd were sighted outside The SCOAN.