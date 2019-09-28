President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, after taking part in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

The Nigerian leader, who had departed the JFK Airport at about 11 am local time, arrived in Abuia in the early hours of Saturday, a day ahead of schedule.

Concise News understands that President Buhari was initially scheduled to return to Nigeria’s capital on Sunday morning at about 7.00a.m.

It was learned that the president returned earlier because he completed all his official engagements in time.

In New York, Buhari addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit with the theme, “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win.”

At the event, the Nigerian leader announced robust plans and initiatives by his administration to reverse the negative effects of climate change in Nigeria.

Sharing the sentiment expressed by the UN Secretary-General that the world is on the verge of climate catastrophe, President Buhari stated that ”undeniably, Climate Change is a human-induced phenomenon.”

The president had on September 24 presented the country’s National Statement as the fifth speaker on the first day of the General Debate.

Buhari, among other issues, alerted the world on attempts by international criminal groups to cheat Nigeria of billions.

The president also participated in high level side events on Water and Sanitation as well as ‘SDG Integration – Bridging the Policy Planning – Budgeting Gap for the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.’

On September 26, the president presented an address at the High-Level National Side-Event organised by the African Union Development Agency and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD).

Buhari also held several bilateral meetings with world leaders, international organisations, world business gurus and Nigerian Youths Climate Group before departing New York on Friday.