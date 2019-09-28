Leaders Liverpool take on Sheffield United in Saturday’s early kick-off, hoping to extend their winning streak in the Premier League to seven.

The Reds, who finished last season as second to champions Manchester City, have won all six of their opening games to sit top of the table by five points.

Elsewhere, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea host Brighton, Tottenham welcome Southampton, Crystal Palace host Norwich, and West Ham take on Bournemouth.

The aforementioned champions, Manchester City, round off Saturday with a trip to Wolves.

While Leicester and Newcastle United are the only sides playing on Sunday, the match of the weekend takes place on Monday night when Manchester United and Arsenal clash at Old Trafford.

Premier League Fixtures

Saturday, 28 September 2019

12:30 pm: Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool

3:00 pm: Aston Villa vs Burnley

3:00 pm: Bournemouth vs West Ham

3:00 pm: Chelsea vs Brighton

3:00 pm: Crystal Palace vs Norwich

3:00 pm: Tottenham vs Southampton

3:00 pm: Wolves vs Watford

5:30 pm: Everton vs man City

Sunday, 29 September 2019

4:30 pm: Leicester vs Newcastle United

Monday, 30 September 2019

8:00 pm: Man Utd vs Arsenal