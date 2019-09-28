Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has juxtaposed Nigerians’ interest in BBNaija with their condition under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Concise News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adherent compared the current situation to ‘a lost man who has defecated all over his body obsessing about a pretty butterfly instead of washing his posterior and taking a shower!’

Fani-Kayode writes on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday: “Nigerians are more concerned about the fate of Big B Naija’s #Tasha than they are about the sorry plight that @MBuhari has put them in. It’s like a lost man that has defecated all over his body obsessing about a pretty butterfly instead of washing his posterior &taking a shower!”

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is a Nigerian television show, where contestants, known as Housemates, live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth millions of naira. They avoid getting evicted by viewers till the end of the show.

This year’s BBNaija – Pepper Dem – is the fourth edition.

Recall Tacha, one of the Housemates, was disqualified for physically attacking fellow housemate Mercy during a fight on Friday morning.

Mercy, on the other hand, was issued two strikes by Big Brother for not stepping away from a volatile situation.

This development in the Big Brother house has set social media agog with Nigerians expressing their views concerning Tacha’s disqualification.