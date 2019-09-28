Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, September 28th, 2019.

No fewer than 14 political parties have been disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from participating in the upcoming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states for fielding invalid candidates. INEC National Commissioner and the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the commission disqualified eight parties in Kogi state and six in Bayelsa state.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday reportedly refused to be served the court order by a bailiff of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Omoyele Sowore’s bail. Concise News understands that the court bailiff was reportedly turned back twice at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

4. N90b Scam: Former Minister Tells Osinbajo What To Do

A former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to resign following allegations of fraud, Concise News reports. Chidoka who made the statement on Friday noted that Osinbajo will be a history maker if he resigns from his position.

Following his participation in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Muhammadu Buhari has left New York for Abuja. The President departed at about 11am local time via the JFK Airport en-route to Nigeria

Vice-President Olusegun Obasanjo has received the backing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the N90 billion allegation levelled against him.CAN says the church will defend the Vice-President.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of funds allegedly linked to former Head of Service Winifred Oyo-Ita. The particulars of the case were not read out in the open court when Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa, the judge, gave the order, Punch newspaper reported

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated itself and some of its chieftains whose names and images appeared on the 2023 campaign posters. Concise News understands that those whose images appeared on the posters were the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

One of the Big Brother Naija season 4 housemates, Tacha has been disqualified for physical violence during a fight with fellow housemate, Mercy. Mercy, on the other hand, was issued two strikes by Big Brother for not stepping away from a volatile situation.

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze stole the show as he came off the bench to inspire Villarreal a heavy 5-1 victory over Real Betis in Friday’s La Liga game. After losing against Barcelona in their previous outing, the Yellow Submarine hit the ground running with Chukwueze scoring to cap a fantastic performance in the encounter.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.