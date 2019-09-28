Beneficiaries of the Nigerian government’s N-Power scheme in Lagos state have been told by their representatives to “come out en masse for the October 1st Independence Day Celebration”.

In a signed message circulated among volunteers and seen by Concise News (but which could not be independently verified as at the time of publishing this report), beneficiaries are encouraged to push for permanency.

See the full information below:

Good day LAGOS Npower Volunteers,

In line with our permanency/absorption plans via Lagos State Government under our amiable Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, we therefore call on all volunteers in Lagos State to come out en masse for October 1st Independence Day Celebration.

The Federal Government has told us that they are in touch with state Governors on possible absorption of Npower volunteers and so far, we have seen the result of the talk in some states (I.e. Ogun, Zamfara, Edo etc). We also believe Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu’s administration to give permanent employment to “active volunteers” in the state.

Some steps have been taken on the part of the reps and we are hopeful with your massive turn out on that day, we shall definitely reach our destination.

Date: 1st October 2019 (Independence Day).

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square TBS (Tentatively)

Time: 10am Prompt.

Note; Dress Code remains Npower vest or white shirt on Jean.

For those Local Government that has banners, please kindly come with it.

Signed:

Npower Lagos Representatives.

27th September, 2019

This online news medium understands that all 37 Local Government Areas in Lagos has a representative for the scheme.

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the N-Power scheme – a National Social Investment Programme – as one of its major achievements.

Two batches, totalling about 500, 000 youths, have been recruited nationwide since the launch of the programme in 2016.