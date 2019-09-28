Manchester United and Arsenal square up against each other at Old Trafford on Monday night in the English Premier League (EPL), Concise News reports.

Although, United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games against Arsenal at Old Trafford, they have lost three of their last six home games in the league.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær will surely accept any kind of win over Arsenal as he seeks to lift the mood at Manchester United.

The tactician has up to eight players missing and may have to start the 17-year-old Mason Greenwood up front.

Unai Emery’s Arsenal have won their last three games in all competitions and have only lost once – against Liverpool in August.

United disappointed in their last league match versus West Ham in London, while Arsenal impressed collecting maximum points against Aston Villa despite having one man less for majority of the match.

Man United Team News

Solskjaer is sweating on the fitness of stars – Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

The United boss appears to have ruled out the two strikers.

“Rashford and Martial? I wouldn’t put my life on it but that’s part of this game, you work with what you have and we’re looking forward to this game,” he told reporters.

“The situation is he finished the game,” said Solskjaer (about Pogba).

“90 minutes, fantastic but he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen so was better not to go there with the team and he’s in a race for Monday.

“Doubt? Yes, but that’s just the way it is.”

The good news for the Manchester club is that Luke Shaw has returned to full training and will be looking to prove his fitness to his coach ahead of the big game under the lights at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Arsenal Team News

For Arsenal who are currently placed fourth on the log, they will be without Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe.

Lacazette was ruled out until October as he recovers from an injury to his left ankle while Smith Rowe suffered a concussion during Arsenal’s League Cup meeting with Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, and Hector Bellerin all made their first appearances of the season against Forest.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the United clash, Emery confirmed that the duo will miss the game, “We can be a better competitive team with them. For us being available with every player is the perfect moment.

“Now we have two injuries [against United]. Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe. Hopefully in a few weeks they can be training with us and available to play. Really we are really happy with Rob Holding, Hector and Kieran.”

Monday 8pm

Venue Old Trafford

Referee Kevin Friend

Odds H 5-4 A 2-1 D 5-2