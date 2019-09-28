Liverpool Risks Being Kicked Out Of English Football League Cup (See Why)

Liverpool risk being expelled from the English Football League (EFL) Cup after the organizing body launched an investigation into the club fielding an ineligible player in their Carabao Cup win over MK Dons.

Concise News understands that the issue relates to the international transfer certificate of Pedro Chirivella, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Spanish club Extremadura. The Spaniard came off the bench in the 63rd minute of the 2-0 third-round victory. Advertise With Us Chirivella, 22, required new clearance when he returned to his parent club in the summer and Liverpool requested that in July, but the process can only be completed with the Football Association’s intervention.

The club remain hopeful though. The European champions feel they have enough mitigating factors to ensure they escape the most serious sanction of expulsion from the competition.

“The club are aware of a potential administrative issue pertaining to one of our players,” read a Liverpool statement.

“We are working with the relevant authorities in order to establish the facts of the matter and will be making no further comment until this process is complete.”

EFL confirms investigating Liverpool

EFL rules give it “full powers” to investigate, which could mean anything from a reprimand to expulsion, but inquiries are at such an early stage it is impossible to speculate on what the punishment may be.

“We are currently considering the matter,” said an EFL spokesman.

Meanwhile, Liverpool go eight points clear at the top, at least for a couple of hours, and maintain their 100 percent record in the Premier League on Saturday against Sheffield United.

A Dean Henderson’s error gifted the title-chasers a precious victory. The solitary strike of the encounter courtesy Dutchman, Georginio Wijnaldum.