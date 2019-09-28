Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, September 28, 2019, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: Ex-Benue State Focal Person Docked For Allegedly Misappropriating N195m

As the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power programme, the Focal Person of the Benue State Social Investment Programme (BSSIP), Conrad Utaan, on Wednesday appeared in a Makurdi High Court, for misappropriating N195. 6million belonging to the scheme.

Concise News reports that the State Attorney General’s office, through Douglas Pepe, in an ex-parte application, told the court that the accused, while serving as the head of NSIP in Benue, contravened section 185 (b) of the Criminal Code Procedure.

He alleged that the state government conducted a forensic audit of the funds under the Social Investment Programme in the state and discovered that Utaan along with Nicolas Suakor the former Accountant of NSIP now at large, misappropriated the amount. Read more here.

N-Power Lagos Reps Release ‘Useful’ Information To Beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian government’s N-Power scheme in Lagos state have been told by their representatives to “come out en masse for the October 1st Independence Day Celebration”.

In a signed message circulated among volunteers and seen by Concise News (but which could not be independently verified as at the time of publishing this report), beneficiaries are encouraged to push for permanency. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-Power news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day!