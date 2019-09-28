Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 28th 2019.

Kogi Governorship Election: INEC Provides Update On Preparation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has delivered all non-sensitive materials for the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Concise News reports that the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure on Thursday in Lagos during the Anniversary Colloquium marking the Press Week of the Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The theme for the colloquium, organised to mark the second anniversary of the present executive of the state NUJ, was: ”Ensuring Credible Off-season Elections in Nigeria”.

Yakubu, represented by his Special Assistant on Media, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that all the sensitive materials would be delivered one month before the election in November. Read more here.

Kogi/Bayelsa Elections: INEC Disqualifies 14 Political Parties

No fewer than 14 political parties have been disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from participating in the upcoming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states for fielding invalid candidates.

INEC National Commissioner and the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the commission disqualified eight parties in Kogi state and six in Bayelsa state.

According to the commission, 49 of the political parties in Kogi state had submitted names and personal particulars of their nominated governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the November 16 governorship election. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.