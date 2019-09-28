Kogi Election: SDP Candidate Rejects Disqualification

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti​​, has condemned and rejected her disqualification as governorship candidate on the grounds of the age of her running mate.

In a press statement issued on Saturday by the Spokesman, Natasha Akpoti Campaign Organization, Odaudu Minister, he said this decision is inconsistent with INEC allowing gubernatorial candidates/running mates of same age with or even younger than hers in several political parties in states across the country to contest in the 2019 general elections.

“A country’s polity is as strong and efficient as the electoral body that guides it. When the electoral body becomes a tool available to the use of politicians determined to foist their corrupt, inefficient, selfish and detrimental style of leadership on the suffering citizens, then it is unfortunate and the people must speak up and demand for fairness and justice”, the statement said.

“To all our friends, supporters, and members of our campaign organization, Barr. Natasha Akpoti once again expresses her deep felt appreciation of your steadfastness. Your support, loyalty and desire for a better Kogi is what drives her”.

“We will fight this great injustice by INEC. We will conquer this challenge as usual and proceed with our plan to liberate Kogi state from poverty and ineffectual leadership,” the statement added.