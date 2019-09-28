Former Nigeria National Football Team Winger Dies After Illness

Former Nigeria national under-17 football team (Golden Eaglets) winger, Manga Mohammed has died following a brief illness.

Concise News learnt that Manga, a member of the world-conquering Coach Fanny Amun-led Golden Eaglets team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Japan 1993 died in his hometown in Kogi state.

The late ex-footballer featured for Udoji United FC and JSK Kabliye of Algeria in his active days.

He was a Youth Director with FC Taraba Jalingo under the leadership of legendary Nigeria international and president of National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF) Tijani Babangida.

Manga Mohammed of famous Nigeria 95 is dead .. May his soul rest in peace ..🙏🏻🙏🏻 and may God be with the loved ones left behind . Anyone rememberd him ? What memory of him do you have ?? pic.twitter.com/7cJSG6mmFa — kuli kuli football (@FootballKuli) September 28, 2019

Not long ago, Enugu Rangers hero, Arthur Madueme died.

Madueme’s death came just four months after the demise of his wife. ‘Arthur Belly’ also played for Shooting Stars of Ibadan and BCC Lions of Gboko.

2019/2020 Season: Nasarawa United target continental championship

In related news, as the preparation toward the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season hots up, the newly appointed Board of Nasarawa United FC, said its aim was to qualify for the CAF Champions League slot.

The Media Officer of the Lafia-based club, Eche Amos, said in Lagos that the team’s manager, Yahaya Wambai, gave the position of the club’s management during the pre-season preparation.

Wambai explained that with the quality of players in the team, the management was confident of actualising its target of returning to the continent.

“We have confidence in the ability and capability of both the coaches and players in the team.

“The players here are some of the finest in the country. The technical officials have picked those who can make our target achievable; it may seem daunting but not insurmountable.

“Nasarawa United is not new to continental club football. We have been there before and we will not be scared of making any statement of assurance to the sponsors and supporters of the club.

“We will pick a continental ticket in no distant time,’’ he said.

Wambai said that the new board of the club was receiving all the desired attention from the state government to excel in the league and other club competitions.

“The administration of Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule has categorically given the board, officials and players of Nasarawa United a mandate to win trophies and make a continental statement.

“This is with an assurance to make every necessary resource available for the attainment of the mandate.

“The governor is a man of results, and we will not leave any stone unturned to deliver on his mandate to us.

“We have passed the message across to the coaches and players, and we have also told them what is at stake — hard work, dedication discipline and consistency — are the watch words,’’ he said.

The manager reassured that the team would do whatever it could to win laurels and play at the continent level.

Wambai said that the team would honour the Ahlan Preseason tournament in Kano State next month to use it as preparatory ground ahead of the new league season.

“Nasarawa United who came 4th in Group B of the Abridged Nigerian Professional Football League last season, have featured three times in the Confederation of African Club competitions.

“Our first appearance was in 2007 where we got knocked out in the second round in the CAF Champions League.

“The team featured in the CAF Confederation Cup twice in 2007 (Intermediate Round) and 2016 where they were eliminated in the first round.

“Currently, we are on a one-week pre-season tour of Abuja, where the newly acquired players are being tested in tune up matches,’’ he said.