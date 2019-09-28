EPL: Man City See Off Everton To Close Gap On Liverpool

A strong second-half performance saw Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park to avoid slipping further behind leaders Liverpool.

City looked slick early on and took the lead through Gabriel Jesus’ diving header from yet another fine Kevin De Bruyne delivery 24th minute, but Everton levelled as Seamus Coleman found just enough space in the box to dink over Ederson at an angle, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin got the final touch on the line in the 32nd minute.

Everton caused City’s defence plenty of problems either side of the break, but Riyad Mahrez punished them for briefly sitting back, curling a free-kick from the edge of the box in the 71st under the grasp of Jordan Pickford.

And Raheem Sterling wrapped up the points with a left-footed volley at the far post in off the bar (85), meaning City remain second, five points off leaders Liverpool. Everton are 15th after three straight defeats.