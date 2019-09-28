Chelsea Head Coach, Frank Lampard has confirmed Jorginho has replaced Ross Barkley as the club’s primary penalty taker following Saturday’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Concise News reports that Lampard finally earned his first home Premier League win as Chelsea manager after goals from Jorginho and Willian sealed a 2-0 victory against Brighton on Saturday.

Barkley missed a crucial spot kick against Valencia some days ago in the UEFA Champions League.

Both Willian and Jorginho felt they should have taken that particular penalty but Lampard clarified Barkley was right to take on the responsibility given he was, at the time, the designated man for the job.

After a goalless first half against Brighton this afternoon, however, it was Jorginho who stepped up following a foul on Mason Mount early after re-start.

The Italy international, with Barkley on the pitch, kept his cool and set the London club on their way to a first Premier League home win under their rookie manager.

Asked whether Jorginho is now the club’s main penalty-taker, Lampard stated: “Yes he is, end of story. He is one of the leaders.

“We needed the win. We haven’t had a 90 minute game where we’ve controlled it enough.

“The only disappointment is we didn’t have more goals. A clean sheet as well. It is good for the confidence of everyone.

“We had a lot of shots first half. But weak finishing and a bit of bad luck. You do start to wonder but you have to remain confident it will come and it did.”

Lampard had presided over two draws and a defeat in the league at Stamford Bridge since the Blues legend was hired from Derby in the close-season.

Before today, a League Cup thrashing of minnows Grimsby in midweek was Lampard’s sole win in front of their own fans.

Chelsea’s third league win this season was just reward for a dominant display that backed Lampard’s belief his raw team can challenge for a top four finish.

Giving further encouragement to Lampard, the Blues kept a clean-sheet for the first time in 10 games in all competitions this term.