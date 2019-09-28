Indigenous rapper Zlatan Ibile has dropped a song shading former Big Brother Naija( BBNaija) housemate Tacha with her ‘body odour’ claims.

The controversial housemate was several times accused of having body and mouth odour during her stay in the big brother house.

Evicted housemate, KimOprah first made the revelation in an interview she granted after her eviction on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Also claiming that the Port Harcourt first daughter has body odour, Mike while in the dressing room admonished Khafi to advise Tacha to apply deodorant.

In his words: “Khafi tell your friend (Tacha) to top up ( apply roll-on)

However, Zlatan hinted at dropping the song hours after Tacha was evicted from the house on Friday, September 27.

The rapper shared a footage on his Instagram handle, where he is seen spraying perfumes and saying “ki lo n run, Tacha ti wole” meaning “what is smelling, is Tacha in”

Tacha was disqualified from the pepper dem edition after her fight with Mercy almost got physical, but her exit has stirred controversies on social media platforms.

Listen to the song below