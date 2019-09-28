Recently evicted Big Brother Naija 2019 (BBNaija) housemate Tacha has come out to speak on her disqualification, while sending a message across to Biggie, Concise News reports.

Tacha became the first housemate to be disqualified since the start of the “Pepper Dem” edition after she got into a fight with fellow housemate Mercy.

In a statement on her Instagram page, the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter expressed gratitude to Biggie, while stating that her stay in the house was worth it.

Tacha also blamed her actions on her inability to control her emotions, just as she apologised to her fans – Titans.

The statement read: “Dear Titans, Words cannot readily express how much your love and acceptance means to me at this point. Even my imperfection could not sway your support. Thank you, Thank you and Thank you.

“Coming out of the Big Brother House disqualified was never my intention. Unfortunately, my weakness played against my strength and cut short what should have been a grand ending, with or without the prize.

“I sincerely apologize for every action on my part that led to this point and I take full responsibility for it all. I’m an adult and ought to be in control of my emotions, but I’m human and I failed time and again. Please forgive me. I sincerely wanted to make it to the 99th day.

“The fight to be seen and heard takes its toll on every one of us irrespective of where, when or how it comes. What counts is what we make out of a seemingly ugly situation. On my part, I know I need to work on my emotional health…That’s a fact as I’ve become conscious of it now.

“Being on this show has shown me that I am not just a work in progress but I have the chance to become a better me on all fronts if I give myself the chance to heal. And this I promise to give due diligence. So for what you have been to me, I heard some of you even cried and held vigil for me. I cannot thank you enough. You all became my mother, friends, and family and this means so much to me right now.

“Your prayers, time and resources spent to push me through to this point cannot be quantified in any form, but i sincerely thank you from the depth of my heart. Against the odds, you all are the reason why I stand and remain hopeful that everything will fall into place, that I can make it through this storm and come out on the sunny side in time.

“I will be taking some time off to recuperate, but my social media official handles are open and I can be reached there for now. Thank you, Titans, Thank you to everyone worldwide who supported me privately and openly, Thank you, Africa, Thank you Nigeria!!

“I saved the best for the last. Thank you to the organizers of the Big Brother Nigeria show, it may not have ended as I hoped and wanted, but it gave me the opportunity to rise.

“It was worth it still and for this reason, I am very grateful. Biggie, Thank you! Thank you too Ebuka! God bless you all ~ Natacha Akide,”

