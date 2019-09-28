Teebillz, estranged husband of afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage has demanded connection with former BBNaija housemate Tacha, so as to be her manager.

Concise News understands that this coming after Tacha was disqualified from the pepper dem edition after engaging in a fight that almost resulted to physical violence.

Reacting to her eviction, Teebillz who is also a music manager vowed to make the biggest brand out of Africa.

Describing Tacha as the Kim Kardashian of Africa, stated how serious he was to get connected with her.

Sharing a photo of Tacha on his Instagram handle, he wrote “No be joke I will make Tacha the biggest brand out of Africa….. Bigger than Big brother it self! Tacha is the Kim K of Africa!!! #NoCap pls connect me with her I want to be her Business manager.”