Popular sex therapist, Jaruma has promised to gift former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha a sum of N50 million as a compensation, Concise News reports.

Jaruma made the disclosure in a video on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

The sex therapist wrote “Sweetheart @symply_tacha come home U will use this N50,000,000 million naira to EXPAND ur @everythingtacha brand”

“Dear friends, I did not forsake Tacha & I will NEVER abandon her! I only took my time to analyze the whole situation & the fact is that she has no one else but us”

“Always remember that @symply_tacha Mother is Late so please, please, I beg you to allow her to heal & allow her to lick her wounds”

Recall that she had promised to give a million naira to any boutique who would help her send clothing to Tacha in the during her stay in BBNaija house.

Watch video below

//www.instagram.com/embed.js