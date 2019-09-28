The disqualification of BBNaija housemate Tacha has continued to stir reactions as ace comedian Ay Makun has said that if Nigeria must make progress, such efforts are needed.

Tacha has been trending on social media as celebrities and fans keep airing their thoughts over her exit from the house, while some have been jubilating.

In his reaction, the comedian in a post on his Instagram page, criticised how much energy Nigerians use to show support for the housemates.

Ay said: “I have a dream Nigeria would be a better place if only we can transfer energy given to a reality show to our existing realities.”

Recall that singer Zlatan Ibile dropped a diss track to make mockery of Tacha, shortly after her disqualification on Friday, September 27.

Also, Mr P of the defunct Psquare music group has been a die-hard fan of the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, as he promised her endorsement deal and a sum of N60 million if she did not win the 2019 edition.

But Mr P has denied making such declaration after Tacha’s exit from the house.