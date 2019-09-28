The disqualification of former BBNaija housemate Tacha has continued to stir reactions as ace comedian, Ay Makun opines that if the country must make progress, such efforts are needed.

Tacha has been trending on social media as celebrities and fans keep airing their thoughts over her exit from the house, while some have been jubilating.

In his reaction, the comedian in a post on his Instagram handle criticised how much energy Nigerians use to show support for the housemates.

Ay said: I have a dream Nigerian would be a better place if only we can transfer energy given to a reality show to our existing realities.”

Recall that singer Zlatan Ibile dropped a diss track to make mockery of Tacha, shortly after her disqualification on Friday, September 27.

Also, Mr P of the defunct Psquare music group has been a die-hard fan of the Port Harcourt first daughter, as he promised her endorsement deal and a sum of N60 million if she does not win the 2019 edition.

But, Mr P denied making such declaration after Tacha’s exit from the house.