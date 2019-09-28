Senator Dino Melaye has denied offering to give N30 million to Tacha, the BBNaija housemate disqualified on Friday night.

A post shared by social media influencer Tunde Ednut had shown that Melaye reportedly said that his wife shed tears when Tacha was disqualified from the show.

The post read, “My wife cried last night when Tacha was disqualified, to make her better, I will be giving her N30,000,000 to support @symply_Tacha, everyone deserves love, even in their weakest moments, keep the energy going”

However, Melaye, in an Instagram post, disclosed that the claim was made via a fake account, urging the public to dismiss it.