One of the Big Brother Naija season 4 housemates Tacha has been disqualified for physically attacking fellow housemate Mercy during a fight on Friday morning. Mercy, on the other hand, was issued two strikes by Biggie for not stepping away from a volatile situation. This development in the Big Brother house has set social media agog with Nigerians expressing their views concerning Tacha’s disqualification.

As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show gradually comes to an end, housemates have continued to earn supports, as Mercy’s fans destroy Tacha’s billboard in Owerri, Concise News understands. Tacha’s fans had pledged their loyalty to her by erecting a billboard of hers in Owerri, capital of Mercy’s home state – Imo.

A member of the defunct music group Psquare Peter Okoye, now known as Mr P, has denied promising to give ex-BBNaija 2019 housemate Tacha N60 million if she did not win the reality show. Tacha was disqualified on Friday night from the Big Brother house, ending her journey in the contest.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates witnessed another drama in the early hours of Friday, as Seyi made funny gestures while Mercy boldly told Tacha of her body odour during a heated argument, Concise News reports. As the drama continued, Mercy, while turning her body around and raising her armpit for Tacha to smell, claimed the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter also had mouth odour

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates have recounted the fight that occurred between Mercy and Tacha in the early hours of Friday, as they mimic the two. The female housemates’ fight began when Seyi called Mercy to the lounge so they could read Biggie’s scroll, but the video vixen came out late for the reading.

Cindy Okafor has been evicted from the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Concise News reports. Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Cindy from the Big Brother House on Friday morning, leaving the other housemates in a world of surprise. Khafi To Co-Host ‘The Future Awards Africa’ The organisers of the Future Awards Africa have announced that former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khafi will alongside media mogul Taymesan host the event for 2019. his was relayed to the metropolitan policewoman’s fans on her Instagram handle. This year’s TFAA is the 14th edition of the event and is scheduled to hold in Lagos.

