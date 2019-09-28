Former BBNaija housemate jackye has reacted to the disqualification of Tacha from the pepper dem eviction, saying she hopes the Instagram queen changes her attitude.

Concise News reports that Jackye made this known in a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

In her reaction to Tacha’s disqualification which emanated from her actions during fight with Mercy, Jackye recounted how she had described the Instagram queen as a walking time bomb.

Recall that Jackye had said how difficult it was for her to relate with Tacha while they both were still in the pepper dem house.

Well, Jackye took to her page to say “when I said she’s a walking time bomb you all trolled me. Now, she didn’t see the 99th day she always wanted. Anyways I wish her all the best and I hope she becomes a better person’.”