The senator who represented Kogi West in the eighth National Assembly, Dino Melaye has vowed to give former BBNaija housemate Tacha a sum of thirty million Naira, Concise News understands.

Tacha became the first housemate to be disqualified in the pepper dem edition after she engaged in a fight that almost got physical on Friday, September 27.

According to a post shared on social media influencer Tunde Ednut’s Instagram handle, Melaye said his wife shed tears when the Port Harcourt first daughter was disqualified from the show.

The senator who stated that everyone deserves to be loved, said his kind gesture was a support to make Tacha’s life better.

The post reads “My wife cried last night when Tacha was disqualified, to make her better, I will be giving her N30,000,000 to support @symply_Tacha, everyone deserves love, even in their weakest moments, keep the energy going”

In the same vein, a sex therapist, Jaruma earlier on Saturday morning declared that she would give the Instagram queen a sum of fifty million Naira.