Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has criticised the organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) over the disqualification of ‘Instagram queen’ Tacha.

Concise News reports that Tacha was disqualified on Friday, September 27, after she engaged in a fight with video vixen Mercy.

Tacha’s dismissal from the house for drawing Mercy’s hair while the video vixen flung it in her face.

Even though many fans of the reality show have praised the organisers for disqualifying Tacha, Daddy Freeze’s has questioned their actions.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the radio presenter said Mercy ought to have also been disqualified for grabbing an iron, threatening to use it on Tacha.

He wrote, “Dear Big brother, just in case you missed the clip here it is again, we can clearly see Mercy assaulting @symply_tacha twice once with how she flung her hair in Tacha’s face, the second time when she grabbed the iron in a threatening manner; THAT’S ASSAULT!

“Question what is Mercy still doing in the house if Tacha was disqualified?

“Mercy needs to be disqualified as well, unless you are employing a different metric for both of them, which in my opinion reeks hypocrisy!”