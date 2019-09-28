Moments after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha was disqualified, popular social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, dragged singer Mr P over the N60 million he promised to give her.

Concise News understands that Mr P who has been a die-hard fan of Tacha had in a live video promised to give her the sum of money if she does not win the pepper dem edition.

Tacha was evicted on Friday September 27, after her fight with fellow housemate, Mercy almost got physical.

Immediately, fans took to social media to tell Mr P to fulfil his promise, surprisingly, the singer denied making such promise.

Also, Ednut took to his Instagram handle to question Mr P on how easy it is to get such amount of money.

The social media influence added that he was disappointed that the singer could make such a declaration.

He wrote “Don’t just type online, you have to fulfill it, let’s see how easy it is to give Tacha N60 million. Peter really disppointed me to vote for such. bring out that N60 million, N60 million na beans?”