Winners: What Nigerians Say About Bishop Oyedepo As He Clocks 65
Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo: Twitter

Nigerians have hailed the Founder of Winners Chapel Bishop David Oyedepo for his impact and contributions to the growth of Christianity on his 65th birthday.

Concise News learned that the outspoken Bishop Oyedepo on Friday marked his birthday with several Nigerians describing him as a great contributor to the development of the nation.

Many Nigerians took to Twitter to laud the Kwara State-born clergyman for setting the pace in ministry and also in education.

According to them, Oyedepo’s impact will be felt by generations yet unborn; long after he has gone.

Here are some of the comments from Nigerians as Oyedepo marked his 65th birthday below: