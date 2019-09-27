Winners: What Nigerians Say About Bishop Oyedepo As He Clocks 65

Nigerians have hailed the Founder of Winners Chapel Bishop David Oyedepo for his impact and contributions to the growth of Christianity on his 65th birthday.

Concise News learned that the outspoken Bishop Oyedepo on Friday marked his birthday with several Nigerians describing him as a great contributor to the development of the nation.

Many Nigerians took to Twitter to laud the Kwara State-born clergyman for setting the pace in ministry and also in education.

According to them, Oyedepo’s impact will be felt by generations yet unborn; long after he has gone.

Here are some of the comments from Nigerians as Oyedepo marked his 65th birthday below:

Happy birthday Bishop David Oyedepo. You have been a charismatic force in the revival of the Church in Nigeria. Heaven will reward you. — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) September 27, 2019

Happy birthday to Bishop David Oyedepo

President of Living Faith Church, Chancellor Covenant University, Chancellor Landmark University and Convener of Shiloh. A giant of faith, and a new testament Apostle Paul.

May God continue to fill you with strength, grace and Wisdom. pic.twitter.com/bA1zKrpBDl — Iduatei (@iduatei) September 27, 2019

Happy birthday Bishop David Oyedepo of @DavidOyedepoMin

Great wisdom and insight as your years increase. — Otomi (@jesustommy) September 27, 2019

Happy birthday to Bishop David Oyedepo. God’s own general is 65 today. pic.twitter.com/Ur6riNx14E — PHliterarysociety (@Phlslibrary) September 27, 2019

Happy birthday bishop David oyedepo

You have indeed impacted on many pic.twitter.com/LPCIKkhj5z — KingEscobar(Ph.D Affidavit)~F4F Gang (@AndrewAkemeh) September 27, 2019

Happy birthday Bishop David Oyedepo You will not miss heaven sir pic.twitter.com/Ln9GHmuaaf — Uncle Skillz (@plugmanskillz) September 27, 2019

Its been 65 years of fresh undeniable Grace of God , I pray that as you continue to pursue your passion for Christ , more Grace shall be added to you, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sir , Dr., Bishop David Oyedepo , God Bless you Papa ,💙💙💙💙💙 Jesus Is King !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oHhJQQ0mKv — Wisdom Obi Peter ™ (@wisdompetertm) September 27, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎊 BISHOP DAVID OYEDEPO thank you for being the greatest of all time spiritually father to me and all your teachings means the world to me. For the guidance i ardour you and am looking forward to more of your fresh pour of anointing and words I HAVE DOMINION pic.twitter.com/aNCZ14QfBX — Timothy Dean (@Timothy21217665) September 27, 2019

Happy birthday to our daddy Bishop David Oyedepo! Thank you for being a blessing to us. pic.twitter.com/QmDSfWy2CC — Tina Ezikwa (@tinaezy) September 27, 2019

Happy birthday my Number 1 Mentor, teacher, pastor and father in the Lord, Bishop David Oyedepo!!! Your teachings have been a blessing to me and all those around me. Thank you for all you do, may God bless you boutifully and the oil upon you remain ever fresh in Jesus name. pic.twitter.com/GYYACXHRmp — Dr.Joe, LEARNED OMO ONILE in LAGOS 🇳🇬🗨 (@EMMANUELJOEself) September 27, 2019

I am glad to be part of those witnessing the grace of God upon your life & privileged to be alive to see the exploites God is manifesting through you across the nations of the world.I celebrate you sir, Happy birthday to my mentor & father, the Legendary Dr. Bishop David Oyedepo pic.twitter.com/Mupp04UC0H — Olaotan Edagbami 🇳🇬 (@olasub) September 27, 2019