A former Super Eagles star Taribo West has claimed that William Troost-Ekong may be in trouble for not giving handouts to officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Concise News had learned that a sports journalist Osasuo Obayiuwana said some officials of the NFF described Troost-Ekong as a disruptive character in the team.

“He shows little respect to officials and exhibits no decorum at functions, where he is known to be contemptuous. in camp and during functions,” Obayiuwana quoted the officials as saying.

However, Taribo has defended the player, saying that he (Troost-Ekong) is right if he is fighting for the payment of bonuses to the players.

“If Ekong is fighting for his rights (bonuses) in the national team then it isn’t a problem; he has to do it because when he’s done playing nobody will remember him, this is a Country that does not value its own,” West told Brila FM.

“It happened to me and those before us, when you get injured nobody, not even the Federation comes to your aid.”

He claimed that “When they (NFF officials) come to ask for handouts and you don’t give them, they could start a conspiracy against the player to get him sacked; it could be anything.”