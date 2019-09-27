Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday reportedly refused to be served the court order by a bailiff of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Omoyele Sowore’s bail.

Concise News understands that the court bailiff was reportedly turned back twice at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Also speaking, Inibehe Effiong, a lawyer who is a part of Sowore’s defence, told TheCable that DSS agents “chased away” the bailiff and the legal team when they visited the secret service headquarters to serve them the court order on Friday.

“We went there but they chased everybody away; they were very hostile. We returned a second time and they also chased everybody away.

The lawyer also said the DSS evaded getting served with the court order on Thursday.

He accused the service of showing disregard for the judiciary.

“This is just persecution; an attempt to silence the man (Sowore). As far as we are concerned, it is an attack on the rule of law,” he said.

“They have continued to show open disregard for the court. We had to go with the bailiff of the court since they are claiming that they are not aware of the office. But everybody was chased away.”

Concise News had reported that a federal high court in Abuja had asked the secret service to release Sowore who was arrested on August 2 over his call for a revolution protest scheduled to hold on August 5.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo said there was no subsisting order to keep him in detention.

Sowore’s legal team led by Femi Falana (SAN), had on Thursday expressed shock over DSS’ claim that it had not been served with the order granting bail to Sowore.

On Thursday, after DSS’ spokesperson denied that the agency had been served with the court order, Falana said, Ayuba Adam of the Legal Department of the DSS received the court order on behalf of the agency on September 24, 2019 (Tuesday).

The DSS’ denial came after news broke that Sowore’s legal team had commenced a contempt suit against the DSS boss for failing to comply with the court order for Sowore’s release.

Sowore, however, asked the court to jail the DSS boss Yusuf Bichi for refuding to obey court order.