A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) reveals why he (Buhari) does not have media chat.

Concise News understands that Buhari was widely mocked for allegedly answering a question off the mark during a panel discussion at the 74th UNGA in New York, the US.

While reacting to the video of the panel discussion where Buhari spoke, Omokri claimed that Buhari’s inability to hold media chats was due to fear he would “fumble.”

“After watching General Buhari fumble at the @UN when asked a simple question, I now understand why he has not given a Presidential Media Chat since 2015,” he tweeted.

Presidency Denies Claims

Nigeria’s Presidency has faulted wide criticism of President Buhari’s participation at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 on Monday.

A video where President Buhari participated in a panel discussion at the 74th UNGA and was reading from a prepared speech in reply of a question by the moderator went viral on social media with many lambasting the President for reading from a script.

But a statement by the President’s Media Office on Wednesday said the controversy that followed the summit was uncalled for.

It reads “On Monday September 23, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari participated alongside other world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019.

“Since then, we have seen conversations on Twitter doing what Twitter allows many people to spend a lot of their time on: getting things horribly wrong and/or focusing on the wrong things, while completely missing the real/meaningful/actual message.

“And so, this is a backgrounder/explainer, focusing on Nigeria’s commitment to climate action, under the Buhari Administration.

“The Climate Action Summit was convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to provide an opportunity for world leaders to, “come to New York on 23 September with concrete, realistic plans to enhance their nationally determined contributions by 2020, in line with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent over the next decade, and to net zero emissions by 2050.”