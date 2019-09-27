What Women Should Stop Doing To Govt. - Amaechi

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has called on women in the maritime sector to stop begging for appointments, Concise News reports.

Amaechi noted that women in the sector should stop using gender inequality to beg for appointments but rather, they should build on themselves.

He said this at the 2019 World Maritime Day celebration with the theme: “Empowering Women In The Maritime Community,” in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, “I don’t agree with you on the idea of gender because the struggle is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, it’s everywhere in the world.

“It’s about the class you belong because there are millions of women and men who are dying of hunger. Women get appointments because they merit the appointment. I have female friends who are very educated.”

He added: “And one is Amina Mohammed who was a Special Adviser to the former Secretary-General of the United Nations. It was when Mr President visited the United States and saw Amina, that he was impressed with her and made her a Minister.”

“Amina got to where she is today because she has a vision and wouldn’t listen to distractions. Life is about courage.”

“So I will urge women in maritime to stop begging because it is their entitlement. Women are manipulators and can manipulate men to sign what they wouldn’t want to sign. Women are more brilliant.”

Furthermore, he said, “If China can take about 800 million out of 1.5 billion population out of poverty. Nigeria can also set that agenda to lift people out of poverty.”