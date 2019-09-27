What I Know About APC 'Castaway' Timi Frank - Fani-Kayode

Amid the allegation levelled against Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo by erstwhile All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has bragged that the APC ‘castaway’ is ‘tough as nails’.

Concise News reports that Frank and Katch Ononuju, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had accused the country’s number two citizen of collecting N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to fund the 2019 presidential election.

Osinbajo had since announced the commencement of legal action against Frank and Katch Ononuju for libel and malicious falsehood.

But FFK, as Fani-Kayode is fondly called challenged the vice-president to not just waive his immunity, but resign.

Fani-Kayode writes on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday: “If you are really a man don’t just waive your immunity to sue Timi Frank but RESIGN from your position and take him on man to man. He will eat you for breakfast. I know that young man: he is a real Ijaw! Deeply courageous and tough as nails. U cannot intimidate him or break him.”

Meanwhile, Frank has told Vice President Osinbajo that he would not be intimidated by going to court.

‘Timi Frank is Atiku’s hireling’ – Group

In related news, a political group, the Initiative to Save Democracy (ISD) has said that Timi Frank is a hireling of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

ISD in a press statement signed by Oladele Peter, Publicity Secretary of the group on Thursday in Lagos said it had pictorial evidence to prove that Frank is doing the bidding of his paymasters.

Frank, a self-styled political activist came under fire on Wednesday night following a retraction by a national daily, Vanguard Newspaper of a libelous statement made by him against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Peter said Frank is working for the opposition and its presidential candidate, Atiku. He explained that more evidences were emerging of their transaction, including a meeting in Dubai where the plan was hatched.

“The picture is clearer now, Frank, a renegade and castaway from APC is doing the bidding of his master but legal actions will put all his toothless claims to rest.

“As Nigerians, we have allowed fake news to fester for too long and that has to stop, we need to check fake news through all legal means possible and that is why I am happy that the Vice President has taken this route,” he said.

He said a source within the new strategies adopted by the PDP’s presidential candidate to boost his desperate quest to upturn the electoral victory of President Muhammadu Buhari through the Supreme Court co-opted Frank.

“The young man’s campaign of calumny against the Vice President is deliberate and the aim is to discredit APC in order to whip up public sentiments for Atiku. I tell you the point-by-point dismissal of his (Atiku’s) petition by the election petition tribunal has devastated them.

“Really, the judgment by the tribunal thoroughly exposed them as frivolous in thinking. Now, they believe the only way they can help their case is by raking up mud against a principal officer of the Buhari government in order to look good at the Supreme Court.

“Timi Frank will be used as an example, if the Vice President does not press libel charges, the Initiative to Save Democracy will do it, we need sanity in our country and we don’t need fake news that will divide us,” he said.