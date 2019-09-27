Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has mourned the death of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Ufot Ekaette.

Concise News reports that Ekaette died on Wednesday at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

Ekaette, who hailed from Akwa Ibom state, southern Nigeria, served as SGF under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Reacting to the sad news in a tweet on Thursday evening, Atiku, who was Vice President under Obasanjo, said Ekaette’s footprints were indelible.

He wrote: “Chief Ufot Ekaette served Nigeria in diverse roles with dedication and integrity. His footprints shall remain indelible.

“On behalf of my family and associates, I condole with the Ekaette family & Akwa Ibom State Govt on the loss of this patriot.

“May his soul rest in peace.”