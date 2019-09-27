The Progressives Governors Forum has denied reports of a strained relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The governors said this during the inauguration of the Progressives Governors Forum Media and Communication Steering Committee in Abuja.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the chairman of the committee, spoke on behalf of his colleagues.

At the meeting, Sanwo-Olu was represented at the event by his deputy, Obafemi Hamsat and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, who is the co-chairman, was represented by his Special Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye.

The committee is to dialogue and showcase various programmes of the APC states.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I think it exists in the realm of gossips and rumours. So, there is no crack, at the time, the vice-president went to Zimbabwe to represent this country. It was the prerogative of Mr. President to go but he nominated him.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the vice-president presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which is the highest body that determines what goes on in our country.

“We don’t listen to rumours, we deal with facts. The fact is that they are working together, it is just rumours, don’t take it that serious.”