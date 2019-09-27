Watch Man Vomit Demonic Objects In TB Joshua's Church, Spills 'Shocking' Secrets

A secret cult member, simply named Desmond, has vomited three demonic objects at Prophet TB Joshua’s church – Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

Concise News reports that at the church’s Living Water Service recently, the Kogi state indigene claims he had power to ‘disappear’.

In the video shared on Tuesday on SCOAN’s Emmanuel TV, the self-confessed cultist drank ‘Living Water’, prayed over by Prophet Joshua and subsequently clutched his stomach, vomiting uncontrollably.

Three cowries were visible.

“These are the powers I was given – to kill and destroy,” Desmond divulges, panting.

Desmond then detailed his past life of crime and sorcery.

“I was 14 years old when I was initiated into a secret cult,” he began, revealing a friend deceived him to join after he was drunk.

As Desmond grew older, so did his wild nature and involvement in delinquency.

“This power would lead me to fight, destroy things, kill and steal – I enjoyed destroying people. We fought each other in the cult over women – using guns, cutlasses, axes. People used us and hired us to carry out evil,” he discloses.

For many years, Desmond was a stone-hearted cultist who had no qualms taking lives and maiming many. Troubled by the blood of his victims, he ran to The SCOAN last week and attended The Living Water Service. There, he received his deliverance after vomiting three cowries. pic.twitter.com/BJUVE6F7BC — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) September 22, 2019

According to the SCOAN visitor, he rose to the rank of second-in-command in his own fraternity.

“The charm with these cowries involved a sacrifice for seven days,” he divulged, adding that the ‘spiritualist’ commanded the objects into his body and he didn’t swallow them.

“This cowry is a spirit that directs me – just like a human being… Whenever it said something to me, I would act immediately,” he claimed.

Subsequently, whenever the young man sensed danger – signified by excessive heat within his chest – he would repeat an incantation and then ‘disappear’.

“I have disappeared and found myself on a tree, in a river or in a market. I would be seeing people but they wouldn’t see me,” he astonishingly claimed, insisting he would be ‘in the spirit’ and temporarily ‘leave the world’.

Desmond also claimed he was shot several times ‘during elections’ but the bullets did not penetrate his body, also adding that financial gains from his ‘operations’ were soon squandered.

“We were given a lot of money, a lot of millions to carry out operations – I smoked with it, took drugs, went to clubs and carried prostitutes,” he confessed.

Divulging what led him to seek help in TB Joshua’s church, Desmond revealed his nights were plagued by terrible nightmares.

“Whenever I slept, the people I harmed would come and appear to me in the dream and chase me around,” he said.

Entering TB Joshua’s popular Lagos-based church, Desmond said he ‘felt fire’ and began asking God to ‘have mercy’ on him.

“Immediately I drank the Living Water, I felt something running in my stomach. The power that I received was greater than the one in me and I vomited the three cowries,” he recalled.

Watch Desmond’s confession below: