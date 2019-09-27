Africa’s richest man and Nigerian business magnate , Aliko Dangote was spotted in a video performing some dance steps to singer, Teni’s hit song ‘case’.

Concise News understands that the billionare was present at an event in New York where Teni performed the hit song.

Recall that a verse of the song made reference to Dangote as a result of his influence and wealth.

Watch video below

Meanwhile, Dangote, while speaking at the Goalkeepers Summit in New York on Wednesday said he would love to emulate Bill Gates and give a chunk of his wealth to charity in the next few years.

Recall that Gates and his wife, Melinda had pledged as far back as 2010 to give 95% of their wealth to charity purposes.