Super Eagles Media Officer Toyin Ibitoye has rubbished reports that William Troost-Ekong was a bad influence to the side at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Concise News had reported that a Sports journalist Osasu Obayiuwana raised the allegations recently.

According to Obayiuwana, some officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had told him that the Udinese defender had a disruptive influence on the team during the competition.

But Ibitoye has challenged the journalist to back his words with proof, describing him as irrational.

He noted that Troost-Ekong has been a good character whenever he comes to play for the Super Eagles.

“It’s a very delicate issue and if you observe you will see that I replied Osasu on twitter as well,” he told Soccer Net.

“For us, as a team, we have not had any issue where William Troost-Ekong was disrespectful to anybody. So all you need to do is to call Osasu and find out where Ekong was disrespectful, the time and place where he disrespectful.

“But for us, it’s a none issue because Ekong is one of the assistant captains of the Super Eagles and all the players in the team knows what Ekong is to the team.

“His disrespect and bad character are strange words when you talk about Ekong.

“So I don’t know where they got their reports or event from and we can’t be relying on it. And if you want to react to such a report, you will spend all day reacting.

“So for us is a none issue and I have told Ekong not to be bothered by it and he should continue to do his work. The coaches and his teammates are in full support of him.”