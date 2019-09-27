Days after been dragged on social media platform, Veteran Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has cleared the air on his involvement in alleged scam, Concise News reports.

Earlier, screen goddess, Tayo Sobola took to her Instagram handle to accuse Balogun and Mustipha Sholagbade of introducing her to an alleged fraudster who duped her.

According to the actress, Balogun and Sholagbade had summoned her to go on Hajj trip with them sponsored by the alleged fraudster identified as Idris, which she agreed.

Still narrating her encounter with them, she said: “Now, i was sent a flier to post on my page which is suppose to be the proper procedure to be taken. Now, to cut all long stories this guy took money from some of my contacts and since then he has neither called anyone picked up calls nor refunded the money he collected.”

Reacting to the claims, Balogun took to his Instagram handle said he would have ignored the speculations but keeping mute about it would tarnish his reputation.

Also claiming that he was as well a victim of the fraud, he said the alleged fraudster had summoned him to also partake in the Hajj trip, showing until him a copy of Ibrahim Chatta’s advert which he has been doing for his company.

“I was convinced knowing how well Chatta is very versed on religion and Islamic matters, so I decided to give it a shot but i didnt record any Visual and radio jingle for him except my picture that he used on his flyers.”

“A few days later, he pleaded with tears in his eyes that I should get some of my junior colleagues in the industry to buy into the traveling packages, he further explained that he had invested 20million naira already on the project and he was running into a huge loss.

His story seemed convincing, so I decided to encourage him by introducing MUSTAPHA SHOLAGBADE (versed in Islam)and SHOTAYO SHOGBOLA to his package.”the actor said.

“During his birthday at Oriental hotels, VI, where he proposed to his fiancee in the presence of my self Lateef Oladimeji, Ibraheem Charter, Shotayo, Mustapha. The gathering gave me a total conviction that the man is up to the task.

“Before I knew it he had collected money from these people, he equally collected two hundred thousand naira from me when he claimed he had problem asides two other people which he promised to give free trip from Ibadan, Approximately, he took over four hundred thousand naira (400k) even after he had promised them a free trip.”

“The two people came to me that they had no money for international passport, which I fund them from my pocket to do the intl passport aside that, I also bare the cost of there trip from Ibadan to Lagos and the hotels and feeding on account of my goodwill.”

“After I had done all these expenses, Idris ran to me again, that he had issues he wants to solve, my self and Ibrahim Chatta came to his rescue and I am also aware Ibraheem also borrowed him 200k.”

“Along the line, Shotayo said she was no longer interested. But a week after I heard that the people Shotayo told earlier paid, which left me to confuse and shocked.”

“Unknowingly we got to the boarding plane only to find out that the booking he claimed he had made was not reflecting. He didn’t show up with the two other people’s passport/Visa either.”

“Right there, we were left with two options either to report to the authorities or escalate the matter via social media platforms. My self and Ibrahim Chatta decided to let the matter rest”

“Mustapha Sholagbada told me Sotayo had reported the matter to the police and she had collected a letter from Higher Authorities, which make me at peace that all is in control,”

“And each time Shotayo reports me to people, I try as much as possible to call but she declined to speak to me and never returned my calls.”

“When has it become a crime to make a referral for colleagues? When we know that referral is the life wire of entertainers, my intention for bringing my colleagues on board was clear and noble as I never knew it would end this way.”

“Nevertheless, necessary investigations are still going on and we will alert the public as things unfold.”