Reactions Trail NFF Reforms Committee Member's 'Stunning' Revelation About Troost-Ekong

Reactions have trailed the revelation by a member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Reforms Committee, Osasu Obayiuwana that Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong is ‘contemptuous’.

Concise News reports that Obayiuwana, a reporter, had in a series of tweets this week allege that he spoke with two top NFF officials who are upset with the Udinese man’s character.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “QUESTION: How long does @WTroostEkong have as an @NGSuperEagles player? It is a very serious question & has nothing to do with his form and all to do with his character, which is upsetting top @thenff officials and key team staff. Watch out for my forthcoming thread!

“As I promised, I begin my thread on @Udinese_1896‘s @WTroostEkong and the defender’s future in the @NGSuperEagles, after the #AFCON2019 in Egypt.

“Let me first say, very clearly, that as far as @NGSuperEagles Manager Gernot Rohr is concerned, @WTroostEkong is a player that has never given him any difficulties: “I have never had any problems with William. He has always behaved properly, in my opinion,” he told me in France.

“BUT @WTroostEkong has a big problem with officials at the VERY TOP of @thenff, who see him as a disruptive influence, who has become increasing arrogant and disrespectful. I had discussions with TWO people at the VERY TOP of the organisation…

“A lot of the problems that we had with the players, during the #AFCON2019, were not helped by his behaviour. He played a huge role in stirring up the players and upsetting the atmosphere in camp. If not careful, he could face a ban from the @NGSuperEagles,” the official said.

“A member of the @NGSuperEagles technical staff also corroborated this: “When @WTroostEkong came to the team, he was one of the best-behaved players in the team. But he hardly shows respect for anyone now. He’s a big-shot player in @SerieA with @Udinese_1896,” he smirked.

“He went on: “I would not lose any sleep if he was to lose his starting shirt. He thinks he has become so important that no one can talk to him. Or correct his actions. He needs to be taken down a peg or two and regain some humility.”

Furthermore, the African football writer said he took those concerns to Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, who played down Troost-Ekong having character issue.

But after Obayiuwana’s disclosure, many of his colleagues are not pleased with him.

Specifically, Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye faulted Obayiuwana’s claims on Troost-Ekong.

See some reactions below:

