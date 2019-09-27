The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) in Bauchi state has called for public education on rabies disease following the increasing number of dog owners in the state.

Chairman of the association, Dr Ibrahim Bello, speaking at an event organised in Bauchi on Friday to mark the 2019 World Rabies Day, said such awareness campaign should focus on the eradication of the disease.

To this end, Bello said that the association would partner media organisations to create awareness on the need for the eradication of the disease in the state.

The chairman urged members of the public to visit veterinary clinics across all the 20 local government areas and access healthcare for animals.

Also speaking, Bauchi state Commissioner for Agriculture, Samaila Burga, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Bala Lukshi, commended the association for organising the event.

“There has been nine cased of confirmed rabies with 23 human involvement (bite)in different parts of the state,” he said.

“I want to commend the state NVMA for its passion and gesture in procuring the anti-rabies vaccine for free vaccination of dogs in the state.”

The 2019 World Rabies Day celebration has as its theme: ”Rabies: Vaccinate to Eliminate.”