President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the killing of another aid worker as revealed in a video by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Concise News reports that in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari condemned the gruesome murder of the aid workers.

The President decried killing of aid workers who had made sacrifices and risked their lives to provide succour for traumatised people.

He urged humanitarian organisations not to be discouraged by the cowardly acts of the terrorists.

Buhari noted that the humanitarian efforts of aid workers had impacted greatly on the operations in the North East, appreciating them for their sacrifices.

He called for the release of all those taken hostage by bandits and terrorists across the country, and beyond.

The President assured all humanitarian workers and Nigerians held in captivity that his administration would intensely pursue and ensure their freedom by “using every possible means at the disposal of government”.

He said: “As the joint military operations by Lake Chad Basin countries destroy the terrorists in the remaining pockets of their dens, with many of them already fleeing the sub-region.

”We give assurances that efforts will be intensified by this government, working with neighbouring countries, to free all hostages.

”We will practically and completely erase terrorism from this country and the entire sub-region.”

Buhari mourns classmate, Dr Tukur Abdullahi

In related news, President Buhari says he is “devastated’’ by the passing of his classmate, Dr. Tukur Abdullahi, a Kaduna based medical doctor, who died at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The President made his feelings known in a condolence message by Garba Shehu in Abuja on Thursday.

He said Tukur, who established and operated Jinya Specialist Hospital, was an “epitome of kindness, warmth and care which he brought into medical practice’’.

He said: “As one of those who schooled with the deceased, I was always delighted to be associated with the gentleman, who was so nice.

“The late Dr Tukur was not only a gentleman, but also a compassionate and dedicated professional who chose medicine out of his sheer passion to serve humanity.

“I am deeply touched by the demise of Dr Tukur, one of the finest medical doctors you can ever meet. May Allah bless his gentle soul, and reward his good deeds with paradise.

“May God comfort his family and give them the fortitude to overcome this irreparable loss.’’

President Buhari also condoled with Tukur’s family, Katsina Emirate, government and people of Katsina over the sad loss, urging them to find solace in his good works.