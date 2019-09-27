Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, September 27th, 2019.

Former Nigeria’s President Olusegun Obasanjo has visited South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa. This is coming after his recent letter to Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, South African politician and Zulu tribal leader, about the demerits of xenophobia.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ali, has said that the closure of Nigeria’s borders by Federal Government was undertaken to strengthen the nation’s security and protect its economic interests. Speaking during a meeting with border stakeholders, comprising freight forwarders and security agencies on Thursday at Seme, Ali said that the closure was not intended to hurt anyone but to protect the nation’s interests.

Nigeria has been granted leave to appeal against the award and enforcement of the judgment that asked Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) to seize $9.6bn in its assets. Concise News understands that the appeal was granted by a UK court Thursday and an application for stay of execution is currently being considered by the federal government.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has called for an end to the disparity of workers’ wages. Concise News reports that SSANU’s National Public Relations Officer Abdussobur Salaam said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the first memorial lecture in honour of the late Adoro Obiageli of the National Mathematical Centre (NMC).

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that Nigeria has lost 157.5 billion dollars to Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) between 2003 and 2012. The president’s call came at a high-level event on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) held on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) has said he is worried about Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Concise News reports. This news medium learned that Osinbajo has been in the news following speculations that he would be impeached.

Timi Frank has asked Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo to prove several allegations he made against former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Concise News reports. Also, he asked him to prove claimed he made against former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and others.

The Ilorin Chapter of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFFC) on Thursday arraigned one of the most wanted suspects by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Joseph Oyediran. The 36-year-old Oyediran was arraigned before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on a five-count charge bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related offenses, obtaining money under false pretense among others.

Nigerian singer Davido has announced that he would be dropping a new song which would feature American R&B superstar, Chris Brown yet again. The singer who is all but set to drop his sophomore album in October made this revelation through his social media pages which has sent fans into a frenzy and in high anticipation.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has dropped Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho in the 23-man squad that will face Brazil on October 13th. Concise News reports that Nigeria will take on the Samba Boys in a friendly at the Singapore National Stadium after a 2-2 draw with Ukraine.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.