N90bn For Election: CAN Takes Stand On Allegation Against Osinbajo

Vice-President Olusegun Obasanjo has received the backing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the N90 billion allegation levelled against him.

CAN says the church will defend the Vice-President.

Supo Ayokunle, CAN national president, made this known on Friday when he led a delegate of the association to visit Osinbajo.

Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had alleged that Osinbajo mismanaged N90 billion allegedly made available by the FIRS for 2019 election campaign purposes.

The FIRS had denied the claim, saying it doesn’t have such funds.

Speaking at the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, Ayokunle told journalists that the N90billion corruption allegation is not true.

He said proponents of the claim should tender evidence or desist from tarnishing the image of the vice president.

“He has cleared the air that the allegation is baseless and there is no truth in it and that some people are plotting against him and he was ready to provide himself to be cleared,” he said.

“If there is an allegation there must be evidence and that it can never happen and will never happen. The church and the entire country will fight for him.”

Meanwhile, Osinbajo had promised to waive his constitutional immunity to be investigated.

He also said he has started legal action against two individuals, “one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.”