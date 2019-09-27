A former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to resign following allegations of fraud, Concise News reports.

Chidoka who made the statement on Friday noted that Osinbajo will be a history maker if he resigns from his position.

A former National Deputy Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank had claimed that Osinbajo was involved in an N90-billion scandal

Timi also alleged that he got the money from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the funding of the 2019 elections.

He also called on the former Lagos State Commissioner to resign so as to give way for thorough investigation or judgment.

“This is important so as not to influence the judiciary as well as use public funds to pursue the case as a sitting vice president,” he said.

Osinbajo had sued Timi Frank over the matter and vowed to waive his immunity to give room for a thorough probe into the matter.

“In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals,” Osinbajo said.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.

However, while reacting to the development, Chidoka said the only way to clear the air is for Osinbajo to resign.

In a tweet on his handle, he said “The Vice President is indeed a man of honour and I salute him for his display of courage in the face of grave accusation bordering on criminality.

“He is willing to waive his immunity: the only way to do that is to resign Mr VP show courage, resign, clear your name and make history.”