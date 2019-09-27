Latest Premier League News: Update On Pogba Ahead Arsenal Visit To Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that midfielder Paul Pogba was a doubt for Monday’s visit of Arsenal due to an ankle injury.

Concise News reports that the World Cup winner sustained the injury in the Carabao Cup win over Rochdale in midweek.

“The situation is he finished the game, which is fantastic, but he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen,” Solskjaer said during his presser on Friday.

“It was better for him not to go there with the team and he’s in a race, I would guess, for Monday.”

On the availability of Luke Shaw, the manager said: “Luke is back in training today so let’s see how he is, he’s getting there so let’s see how he reacts the next couple of days, he’s been working really hard, hope to see him before the international break.

Speaking further, Solskjaer said: “The culture is there to see every single day in training. No attitudes, with work rate, desire, now can we trust ourselves.

“You can see against Astana and Rochdale they want to impress, do well and maybe they rush their finish at times.”

This news medium understands that the last time Man United and Arsenal met in March at the Emirates, goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka gave the Gunners a 2-0 win – the first defeat for Solskjaer since being appointed Manchester United’s caretaker manager.

Arsenal had played out a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in December.