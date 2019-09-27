Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Friday, September 27th, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power: Ex-Benue State Focal Person Docked For Allegedly Misappropriating N195m

As the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power programme, the Focal Person of the Benue State Social Investment Programme (BSSIP), Conrad Utaan, on Wednesday appeared in a Makurdi High Court, for misappropriating N195. 6million belonging to the scheme.

Concise News reports that the State Attorney General’s office, through Douglas Pepe, in an ex-parte application, told the court that the accused, while serving as the head of NSIP in Benue, contravened section 185 (b) of the Criminal Code Procedure.

He alleged that the state government conducted a forensic audit of the funds under the Social Investment Programme in the state and discovered that Utaan along with Nicolas Suakor the former Accountant of NSIP now at large, misappropriated the amount. Read more here.

Benue Police Uncovers Several Corpses In Secret Graves (Video)

The Police in Benue said they have uncovered hidden graves in Gbatse village with nine corpses of people suspected to have been killed by criminals in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state, Concise News reports. The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Catherine Anene, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi. Anene said one suspect has been arrested, adding that ” as soon as we have concluded interrogating him, we will give out the full information”. The suspect, a gang leader of a kidnapped and armed robbery syndicate, was arrested following tip-off by members of the community. Read more here.