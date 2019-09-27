Kano: Ganduje Speaks On Dethroning Emir Sanusi

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has denied reports that he is set to dethrone the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Concise News understands that Ganduje and the Emir have been in a face-off after the former created four new emirates – Bichi, Karaye, Rano, and Gaya – leaving Sanusi in control of just 10 out of 44 local government areas.

According to the Renaissance Coalition in a statement, the Kano government was planning to transfer Sanusi to Bichi Emirate.

It also claimed that there are plans in the pipeline to depose the monarch if he resists the move.

The group, however, cautioned that the move may throw the state into unrest as it threatened to petition the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Kano if Ganduje goes ahead with the plan.

But reacting to the comment, Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary Abba Anwa, said there is no truth in such a statement.

Ganduje Makes Pledge

Ganduje on Tuesday pledged his unflinching support for the implementation of all health sector reforms towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the state.

Concise News understands that Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Nasir Gawuna made the pledge at a three-day workshop for all states’ social health insurance agencies on Monday in Kano.

He said the workshop was timely and had come when the Nigerian population was clamouring for access to affordable and qualitative healthcare.

Ganduje said Kano State had commenced the implementation of contributory healthcare scheme over one and a half years ago and had become successful with over 370,000 enrollees accessing healthcare.

According to him “The scheme is currently operating in 245 healthcare facilities, comprising l34 primary healthcare facilities, 37 secondary healthcare facilities and 74 private healthcare facilities.

“We have provided the legal framework for the scheme, renovated and furnished the Agency’s office accommodation, amounting to N85 million.

“We have also approved a grant of N250 million for the provision of ICT infrastructure and released Nl00 million as a necessary requirement for Kano state, healthcare’’

Ganduje, however, noted that the contributory healthcare scheme population coverage throughout the country had remained low.

He added that this had challenged most states of the federation to domesticate the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) based on their religious beliefs and traditional value system.

The governor affirmed that access to affordable healthcare had continued to be a challenge for most households due to the high level of poverty and significant reliance on out-of-pocket expenses.

He, therefore, explained that the participation in the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), in line with the state’s policy, drove to strengthen the state’s health system.

He said five percent of the state’s internally-generated revenue and one percent of the local government areas’ statutory allocation have been dedicated to the health sector under the Kano State Health Trust Fund (KHETFUND).

“The state is considering scaling up its free Maternal and Child Health programme by covering additional vulnerable groups, particularly, pregnant women, children under five and retired civil servants, under the Kano State Contributory Health Scheme.

“These are part of the government’s intervention towards a sustainable health system that will drive the process of achieving UHC by ensuring all Kano State residents have access to effective, quality and affordable health care,’’ the governor said.